Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Ask Paparazzi To Stay Safe And Wear Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left his heavenly abode on April 30, after a two-year battle with leukemia. Following his demise, the Kapoors organized a prayer meet on the 13th day (terahvi) at Rishi's Pali Hill residence in Mumbai.

When Ranbir Kapoor and his actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt arrived at the venue, they saw a few Bollywood photographer standing outside to click pictures of him and others who attended the prayer meet. Ranbir stopped the car right besides them, and rolling down the window asked, "Tum log aise ghum sakte ho kya?"

To this, one of the photographers told him that he was sent by his boss to check if there's anything he can cover. Hearing this, the Sanju actor said, "Dhyan rakhna." Alia, who was sitting besides him in the car, also urged the paparazzi to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video of this incident is going viral on the internet, and the netizens are quited impressed with Ranbir-Alia's kind gesture. Check out the video here.

Besides Ranbir-Alia, the prayer meet was attended by Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Randhir Kapoor. Later, Riddhima shared a picture from the prayer meet on her Instagram page, in which she and Ranbir are seen praying with folded hands.

Coming back to Alia, the actress has been constantly extending her support to the members of the Kapoor family during this difficult time. Earlier, she along with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, also attended Rishi Kapoor's ash immersion ritual at Banganga.

Before this, Alia mourned Rishi Kapoor's demise with a heartfelt note that read, "What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I've known him like that all my life... for the past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish!"

She further added, "I thank the universe forgiving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!"

Rishi Kapoor's Prayer Meet: Alia Bhatt Trolled For Not Wearing Mask In The Correct Way

Ranbir Kapoor SHAMED Mercilessly For NOT STAYING With Neetu Kapoor After Rishi Kapoor's Demise