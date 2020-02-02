Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Gets A New Release Date: To Release In Five Languages!

Brahmastra, the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Hindi cinema in 2020. As per the latest updates, the superhero film which is directed by Ajan Mukerji has finally got a release date. Recently, the cast and crew members officially announced the release date of Brahmastra through social media.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will hit the theatres on December 4, 2020, as a pre-Christmas release. Interestingly, the team members have also revealed a highly exciting update on Brahmastra along with the release date announcement. Interestingly, the fantasy movie releasing on five different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Both the release date and update was officially revealed through a fun-filled video which was uploaded by Alia Bhatt on her official Instagram page. The interesting video has already taken social media by storm and has already crossed 3 Million views. The release date announcement come out as a great surprise for the audiences who were eagerly waiting for the release of Brahmastra.