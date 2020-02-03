Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Gets A New Release Date: To Release In Five Languages!

Brahmastra, the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Hindi cinema in 2020. As per the latest updates, the superhero film which is directed by Ajan Mukerji has finally got a release date. Recently, the cast and crew members officially announced the release date of Brahmastra through social media.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will hit the theatres on December 4, 2020, as a pre-Christmas release. Interestingly, the team members have also revealed a highly exciting update on Brahmastra along with the release date announcement. Interestingly, the fantasy movie releasing on five different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Both the release date and update was officially revealed through a fun-filled video which was uploaded by Alia Bhatt on her official Instagram page. The interesting video has already taken social media by storm and has already crossed 3 Million views. The release date announcement come out as a great surprise for the audiences who were eagerly waiting for the release of Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar essays a pivotal role in the first installment of Brahmastra, which is being made as a trilogy. According to the sources close to the project, the senior actor will not be a part of the rest two installments of the project. The same goes for Shah Rukh Khan, who is making a cameo appearance in Brahmastra Part 1.

If the rumours are to be believed, the star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been approached to make special appearances in the second installment of the project. However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed.

The movie, which is jointly scripted by Ayan Mukerji and Hussain Dalal, features an extensive star cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Prateik Babbar, and so on. V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux handle the cinematography. Pritam, Steel Banglez, and Tanishk Bagchi compose the music score. Brahmastra is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios.

