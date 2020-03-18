Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Breakup Reports Surface Again; Blame It On This Reason!
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra and since then, their relationship is the talk of the town. Ranbir's family is quite fond of the Gully Boy actress and the latter is often spotted at Ranbir's family gatherings. Apparently, the Bhatt and Kapoor families have approved their relationship and since a long time, the Tinseltown is abuzz with speculations about their wedding date.
Amidst this, the latest reports hint that all is not well between the couple. Scroll down to read more.
Why Was Ranbir Kapoor Missing On Alia Bhatt's Birthday?
Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Alia recently celebrated her birthday with her girl gang including her sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. She later, took to her Instagram page to share some glimpses from her intimate birthday celebrations. Wishes poured in for the birthday girl from her friends and colleagues in the film industry including her mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir's mother Neetu. However, as per a report in odishatv.in, there was no message or picture from Ranbir.
All's Not Well Between 'Ralia'
The report further stated that despite being in Mumbai, Ranbir chose to stay away while his lady love celebrated her special day with her girl gang. This led to speculations among their fans that all's not well between the lovebirds.
The Viral Old Picture
A day after Alia's birthday, Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share an old picture where Ranbir is seen planting a kiss on a grinning Alia's cheek, even as Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora hug and kiss in the background. Meanwhile, no fresh evidence of Alia being with Ranbir on her birthday came to the forefront this year.
This Isn't The First Time When Their Breakup Rumours Have Surfaced
Last year, when reports about Ranbir-Alia's relationship hitting a rough patch grabbed headlines, the actress was quoted as saying, "I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss my wedding all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say. I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet."
Speaking about work, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and is slated to release on December 4, 2020.
