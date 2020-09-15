Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Groove To Aap Jaisa Koi Song For Birthday Girl Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently turned 40. To make the day special, Riddhima's near and dear ones curated a birthday surprise for her in the form of a special dance tribute.
An overwhelmed Riddhima took to her Instagram page to thank them for the cute video and wrote, "Best birthday surprise! Fab you guys Thank you, everyone." Further, Riddhima even shared a picture from the family get-together.
View this post on Instagram
@brat.man @neomagupta @neetu54 @surilyg @anshumansinghania @shwetabhartiasinghania @manishmalhotra05 @ambika.jain @tanishamohan @paragguptanyc @rishneotiaran @devyaniseth @tanishamohan @rajatsuri @anissamalhotrajain @therealarmaanjain @aadarjain @rimosky @akshaysahni82 @adhiraths @ishita2205 @drjaishreesharad @nritis @karanm14 @aliaabhatt @manavgangwani @shalini.passi @renucalil @nandanitasha @anmolsud @paayal.gupta @shabskofficial @paragguptanyc @aadarjain @kapil_edc @sameergupta20 @neha1.0 @sakshi.kohli @charoo.chawla @arjunmahajan77
A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on
One, Two, Three, Four, Get On The Dance Floor
The video begins with a text that reads, "Happy birthday Riddhima." This is followed by visuals of Riddhima's mother Neetu Kapoor, her brother Ranbir Kapoor along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, husband Bharat Sahni, cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain with Anisa Malhotra, Manish Malhotra and Surily Goel, and others, swaying to the beats of Nazia Hassan's iconic song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from Qurbani, at their respective homes.
A Night To Remember
Riddhima's cousins, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also attended the get-together. Riddhima treated fans with a picture from the celebrations and wrote, "Family."
Birthday Glow
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture of herself and captioned it as, "Welcoming the 40s - New beginnings new ideas new energy! Bring it on."
Cousin Love
Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday celebrations and wrote, "Happy 40th birthday ! 💕🎂✨so glad we got to celebrate with you ! @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #birthdaywishes #family #cousins #happybirthday #familytime."
Earlier, Riddhima's businessman-hubby Bharat Sahni had posted a throwback picture of them together and written, "Countdown to 40! #FabAtForty @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial." For the unversed, Riddhima is a jewellery designer and an entrepreneur.
ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Him With A Heartfelt Post
ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Says Alia Bhatt And Sister Shaheen Are 'Too Too Cute'