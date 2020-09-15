Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Groove To Aap Jaisa Koi Song For Birthday Girl Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

One, Two, Three, Four, Get On The Dance Floor

The video begins with a text that reads, "Happy birthday Riddhima." This is followed by visuals of Riddhima's mother Neetu Kapoor, her brother Ranbir Kapoor along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, husband Bharat Sahni, cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain with Anisa Malhotra, Manish Malhotra and Surily Goel, and others, swaying to the beats of Nazia Hassan's iconic song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from Qurbani, at their respective homes.

A Night To Remember

Riddhima's cousins, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also attended the get-together. Riddhima treated fans with a picture from the celebrations and wrote, "Family."

Birthday Glow

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture of herself and captioned it as, "Welcoming the 40s - New beginnings new ideas new energy! Bring it on."

Cousin Love

Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday celebrations and wrote, "Happy 40th birthday ! 💕🎂✨so glad we got to celebrate with you ! @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #birthdaywishes #family #cousins #happybirthday #familytime."