Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding To Take Place In December? Reports Drop A Major Hint

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for a while now and speculations about their impending wedding continues to float in media. The latest we hear is that the lovebirds have zeroed December as their wedding month.

As per Rajeev Masand's column in Open Magazine, Ranbir and Alia after being in a steady relationship for more than two years, will be exchanging wedding vows after the release of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure, Brahmastra which happens to be their first film together.

The reports further stated that preparations for Ranbir and Alia's wedding are already in full swing and their extended families have been asked to save the date. Now, that's some good news, isn't it?

Meanwhile earlier this week, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out together with the former's mother Neetu Kapoor for Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception in Mumbai. While Ranbir looked dapper in blue kurta, his lady love dazzled in a pink and green lehenga.

Last year in an interview with Telegraph India, Mahesh Bhatt had opened up about Ranbir-Alia's relationship and was quoted as saying, "Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir... he's a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out."

Speaking about work, apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will be next seen in Yash Raj Film's Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar's Takht. Rumours are rife that the actress might also give her nod to Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 as she wants a break from intense roles and is looking for an "easy and breezy" film.

