Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Not Getting Engaged; Randhir Kapoor Puts All Rumours To Rest
Recently, when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flew together to Rajasthan with their respective families to ring in the New Year, there were strong whispers in the tinsel town that the lovebirds will be exchanging rings during the vacation. The buzz grew stronger when Ranveer Singh joined Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor for a epic selfie last night, leading to speculations that the Padmaavat star and his actress-wife Deepika Padukone are in the Pink City to attend Ranbir-Alia's engagement.
However now, it looks like we will have to wait for some more time to see one of our favourite couples seal the deal. Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor has refuted reports about the actor and his lady love Alia getting engaged in Ranthambore.
Randhir Kapoor Says The News Of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Engagement Is Incorrect
Randhir Kapoor was quoted as saying by indianexpress.com, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect."
When Ranbir Kapoor Opened Up About His Impending Wedding With Girlfriend Alia Bhatt
While speaking with popular journalist Rajeev Masand, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had said that he and Alia would have been married had the 'pandemic not hit our lives'. Ranbir had further added, "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life." On the other hand, Alia had told Pinkvilla in an interview, "When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I'm going to get married? You know I'm only 25 years old, and I think it's too soon to get married right now."
Meanwhile, Here's What Alia Bhatt Is Up To On Her Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor's Family
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's brother-in-law Bharat Sahni shared some glimpses from their morning shenangians. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress posted a picture of herself soaking in some sun and chilling, Bharat revealed how they were welcomed by a tiger at Ranthambore. He also shared a photo of his daughter Samara from their jungle safari.
