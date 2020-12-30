Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Not Getting Engaged; Randhir Kapoor Puts All Rumours To Rest

Randhir Kapoor Says The News Of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Engagement Is Incorrect

Randhir Kapoor was quoted as saying by indianexpress.com, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect."

When Ranbir Kapoor Opened Up About His Impending Wedding With Girlfriend Alia Bhatt

While speaking with popular journalist Rajeev Masand, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had said that he and Alia would have been married had the 'pandemic not hit our lives'. Ranbir had further added, "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life." On the other hand, Alia had told Pinkvilla in an interview, "When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I'm going to get married? You know I'm only 25 years old, and I think it's too soon to get married right now."

Meanwhile, Here's What Alia Bhatt Is Up To On Her Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor's Family

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's brother-in-law Bharat Sahni shared some glimpses from their morning shenangians. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress posted a picture of herself soaking in some sun and chilling, Bharat revealed how they were welcomed by a tiger at Ranthambore. He also shared a photo of his daughter Samara from their jungle safari.