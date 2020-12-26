Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Celebrate Christmas With An Intimate Family Dinner; See Inside Photos
Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship public, the lovebirds have been making us go all 'awww' over their cute PDA. After accompanying her boyfriend Ranbir to late Shashi Kapoor's residence for the annual Christmas lunch, Alia hosted an intimate dinner bash for her beau. Alia's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ayan Mukerji came under one roof to ring in the festival of Christmas together.
While Alia Bhatt picked up a black dress for the dinner party, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a light blue denim shirt paired with black pants.
The Bhatts And The Kapoors Celebrate Christmas Together
Here's a snap from the dinner bash in which Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with their respective families pose for the mandatory Christmas picture. Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji who is a close buddy of Ranbir and Alia, is also a part of the 'Kodak' moment.
Selfie-Spree At The Dinner Bash
In one of the pictures, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her brother Ranbir are seen squeezing into the frame for a selfie. On the other hand, Soni Razdan goes all pout in her picture with Riddhima.
Happy Faces
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is seen posing with her girls- Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt in this picture.
Fam-Jam
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima shared this snap on her Instagram page and captioned it as, It is beginning to look a lot like Xmas ❤️."
Speaking about work, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra.
