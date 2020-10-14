Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt May Not Get Married In 2020

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in news since the rumours of them dating started. Earlier in 2020, reports also claimed the duo would be tying the knot in December. However, reports said the ceremony could be postponed as work commitments will be keeping Ranbir and Alia busy for the rest of the year.

Now, a report in Times Of India has said that the unfortunate demise of Rishi Kapoor is another reason why the couple will not be tying the knot anytime soon. A member of the Kapoor family told the portal, "There will be no wedding this year, and maybe not next year either. He (Rishi Kapoor) passed away in April. So there's absolutely no question of a wedding until the middle of 2021."

Workwise, Alia and Ranbir have been working on Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-trilogy called Brahmastra for over a year now. Ayan also revealed that the duo fell in love while working on the passion project. The film has been delayed several times and the cast had also rescheduled several shoots. The ambitious project also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Ranbir And Alia Have Several Film In Pipeline Earlier titled as Dragon, it was slated to release on Christmas 2016, but was later announced to release on December 4, 2020. It is unclear if the release date is still the same as several 2020 releases have been pushed back because of the pandemic. Ranbir And Alia Were Set To Tie The Knot In 2020 Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor also has a film with Luv Ranjan co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a thriller titled Devil. He will also be seen in Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra. Ranbir And Alia Fell In Love While Working On Brahmastra On the other hand, Alia will be busy with her set of projects like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was supposed to arrive on September 11, SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which is set to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2021. The period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

