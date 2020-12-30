Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Get Engaged In Ranthambore Today?

On Tuesday night, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with son Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on her Instagram story. The three are reportedly in Jaipur ringing in New Year 2021 with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who were missing in the picture.

Earlier this week, Ranbir and Alia were spotting at the Mumbai airport heading out to Jaipur with Neetu Kapoor. Soon after, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also spotted leaving for their New Year holiday. A new report in Bollywood Hungama has revealed that they are set to be joined by close friends like Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerjee and Karan Johar, who is currently in Goa.

At first, fans speculated everyone heading to the same destination could be a coincidence, while Ranbir and Alia had gathered for a shoot for Brahmastra. However, the group will also be joined by family members Mahesh Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor and Adar Jain in Ranthambore. And the reason is speculated to be something other than a simple get together.

Ranbir And Ranveer Spotted Together In Ranthambore The portal quoted an industry veteran as saying, "They are all staying together at Aman Hotel in Ranthambore. At first, we all thought it's a vacation to bring in New Year, but with full attendance of RK and Alia's close pals, we are forced to think if they are getting engaged today. We heard from someone that a closed engagement ceremony might take place in hotel today." Ranbir And Alia To Get Engaged In Ranthambore? Another source added, "Why else would family and friends fly together and stay at a single location? It's obvious that some ritual is taking place behind the doors." Recently, Ranbir in an interview with Rajeev Masand confessed that if not for the pandemic he would have been married to Alia in 2020. However, the couple is yet to confirm or deny the news. Ranbir And Alia Fell In Love While Working On Brahmastra Workwise, the two will be seen together on screen for the first time in the sci-fi fantasy film titled, Brahmastra. Chapter one of the trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

