Ranbir Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Make Mom Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Special With A Sweet Gesture!

Riddhima Kapoor's Sweet Birthday Wish For Mom Neetu

Riddhima posted a picture with her mother and Ranbir from the birthday celebration and wrote, "Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma." The happy frame features Riddhima, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor posing for a selfie.

Picture-Perfect Moment

In another picture, Neetu dressed in black, is seen striking a pose with her daughter Riddhima. The latter captioned the picture as, "Mom's bday eve dinner ❤️ #dinnerready."

Meet The Birthday Girl

Riddhima took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her mom, who is all smiles, while posing next to balloons. The birthday messages on the balloons are all things cute.

Meanwhile, The Kapoors Recently Welcomed A New Member In Their Family

Riddhima gifted her mom a Shih Tzu puppy named Doodle. Later, Neetu Kapoor introduced the new member to her Instagram family and wrote, "Can't thank Riddhima enough for this cute button Doodle."

'Paw'dorable

Neetu has been regularly sharing glimpses of how Doodle has been bonding well with his senior, Dudley. She captioned one of the pictures as, "Our lil arrogant Dudley has become quite loving with Doodles entry !!! Always stay humble as life is quite unpredictable you never know what your tomorrow has in store for you 🐶🐼🥰."