Ranbir Kapoor And Riddhima Kapoor Make Mom Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Special With A Sweet Gesture!
As Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor turns 62 today (July 8, 2020), her family hosted an intimate birthday celebration for her on the eve of her birthday. Her kids, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni hosted a birthday dinner for her, and made her feel special.
Later, Riddhima took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into her mom's birthday celebrations. Have a look at the pictures.
Riddhima Kapoor's Sweet Birthday Wish For Mom Neetu
Riddhima posted a picture with her mother and Ranbir from the birthday celebration and wrote, "Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma." The happy frame features Riddhima, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor posing for a selfie.
Picture-Perfect Moment
In another picture, Neetu dressed in black, is seen striking a pose with her daughter Riddhima. The latter captioned the picture as, "Mom's bday eve dinner ❤️ #dinnerready."
Meet The Birthday Girl
Riddhima took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her mom, who is all smiles, while posing next to balloons. The birthday messages on the balloons are all things cute.
Meanwhile, The Kapoors Recently Welcomed A New Member In Their Family
Riddhima gifted her mom a Shih Tzu puppy named Doodle. Later, Neetu Kapoor introduced the new member to her Instagram family and wrote, "Can't thank Riddhima enough for this cute button Doodle."
'Paw'dorable
Neetu has been regularly sharing glimpses of how Doodle has been bonding well with his senior, Dudley. She captioned one of the pictures as, "Our lil arrogant Dudley has become quite loving with Doodles entry !!! Always stay humble as life is quite unpredictable you never know what your tomorrow has in store for you 🐶🐼🥰."
The Kapoors have been coping with the death of Rishi Kapoor together as a family. The veteran actor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020 after battling leukemia for almost two years.
