Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Approached By Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Baiju Bawra?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Baiju Bawra has been the talk of the town ever since the filmmaker announced the project last year. While the details about the lead cast is yet to be officially announced, many names have been doing the rounds since a long time.

The latest we hear is, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now approached Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for his musical film. The former lovers last shared screen space in Imtiaz Ali's 2015 film Tamasha.

An entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Ranbir and Deepika make a pair to reckon with on screen and Bhansali wants to create magic with the two actors. Talks are on, however neither of the two have signed on the dotted line yet."

The source further added, "These are all early talks, which started before the lockdown, but with the entire calendar of actors going for a toss, it would be interesting to see how things shape up. Though Ranbir and Deepika will make for a formidable pair in a Bhansali film."

Reportedly, Baiju Bawra is touted to the revenge story of a maverick maestro, and is slated to release on Diwali 2021. Speaking about the film, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that it is the biggest challenge of his career. He was quoted as saying, "I am not even thinking of the colossal music Naushad saab did in Baiju Bawra in 1952. It is impossible to scale those heights."

We also hear that Bhansali will be introducing a new male voice in his version of Baiju Bawra .For the female vocals, Bhansali admitted that it is virtually impossible to replicate Lata Mangeshkar.

"Who can sound as pristine and sublime as Lataji did in 'Mohe Bhool Gaye Saawariya' and 'Bachpan Ki Mohabbat' in the earlier Baiju Bawra? There can never be another singer like Lataji. But I will continue to look for echoes of her voice in all the female singers I work with," he told the tabloid.

We hear that there will be nearly a dozen songs in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra.

