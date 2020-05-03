    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Ranbir And Neetu Kapoor Organised A Prayer Meet For Rishi Kapoor At Their Residence, See Pic!

      Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's funeral was held in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon (April 30). His final rites were held in the presence of wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, brother Randhir Kapoor, niece Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, a few other family members and colleagues.

      For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. The actor underwent treatment in New York for over a year and later returned to Mumbai. He was shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen in Delhi when he fell ill again earlier this year and later admitted to Sir. HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29, 2020, where he breathed his last.

      Rishi Kapoor

      And now, a picture from the Bobby star’s prayer meet has made its way on the internet. The photo first surfaced on a few fan pages and is breaking many hearts who continue to pray for the grieving family. It has Ranbir Kapoor sporting a saffron-colored turban with mother Neetu on the other end as they pose with the late actor’s picture at the prayer meet organized at their Mumbai residence.

      𝐑𝐈𝐏 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐝 R𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢 K𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐣𝐢. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 R𝐚𝐧𝐛𝐢𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 N𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐮 𝐦𝐚𝐦❤ 💫 Prayers for the soul🙏🏻 #riprishikapoor #rishikapoor #ranbirkapoor #neetukapoor

      Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima along with her daughter Samara Sahni has arrived from Delhi to be with her mother and brother. It must be recollected that Riddhima was unable to attend the funeral of her father due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

