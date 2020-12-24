Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He And Alia Bhatt Would Have Been Married If 'Pandemic Had Not Hit Our Lives'

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His Marriage Plans

On being asked if he is planning to tie the knot soon, Ranbir told Rajeev Masand that the deal would have been sealed had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives'. The actor said, "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

Ranbir Kapoor Says He Always Feels Like An Underachiever Next To His Girlfriend Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spent their lockdown time together. Speaking about it, the actor revealed that while he watched TV shows and films during the lockdown, his lady love took every class under the sun. Ranbir said, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn't take any classes. Initially we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

Ranbir Kapoor On His Brahmastra Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Ranbir who has always mentioned that he is a huge fan of the superstar, opened up about his working experience with him and said, "I am working with Mr Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra. Before we started filming, I told myself that this is my chance to be really good friends with him. I am such a huge fan. Just to sit next to him after a shot in confortable silence, have coffee with him and walk with him back to the sets...it was quite an incredible feeling."