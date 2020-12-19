Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Devil Gets A New Title And The Reason Has A Salman Khan Connection?

Did Sajid Nadiadwala Refuse To Part With The Title 'Devil'?

A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that the makers have decided to change the title since Devil has been registered with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The report further stated that the veteran producer refused the request to part with the title rights because he is toying with the idea to use it as a title for Salman Khan's Kick sequel.

Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Now Titled Animal?

Buzz is that the title of this Ranbir Kapoor starrer has now changed from Devil to Animal. Reportedly, Ranbir met director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the film's producers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani last week to discuss the script of this rustic gangster film.

Buzz Is That This Gangster Film Was Earlier Offered To Mahesh Babu

"Sandeep Vanga was very keen to work with Mahesh Babu and Mahesh too was interested in working with Vanga. They met and Vanga narrated Devil to Mahesh Babu who found the subject too dark for his taste and for his audience's taste," Bollywood Hungama had earlier quoted a source as saying.