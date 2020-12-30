Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga & T-Series To Delight The Fans With A New Year Surprise

The director of Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy; Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to announce his next with Ranbir Kapoor after 2 back to back blockbusters!

The actor who has impressed the fans with his versatile acting through movies like Rockstar, Barfi, Tamasha, Wake Up Sid, Sanju, and many more is all set to star in the unnamed project that is backed by the talented director.

This movie will mark the 2nd collaboration of the director with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar alongside Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures. The team will reveal a surprise video to commence the new year on a positive note. The audience will have a surprise announcement video awaiting for them on the 1st day of 2021 at 12:01 am on Tseries' official YouTube channel.

Produced by T-series and Bhadrakali Pictures, the project is being touted as one of the most-anticipated films of the coming year.

We wish the makers all the best for their upcoming venture!