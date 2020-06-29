    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Ranbir Kapoor To Star In A Sandeep Vanga Reddy Gangster Film, Reveals ‘Kabir Singh’ Producer

      Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, was one of the biggest hits in 2019. Although the film received a lot of flak for being misogynistic, its box office numbers spoke a different story. Kabir Singh was a remake of the hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Devarakonda. Both, the original and the remake were directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

      Now it looks like there is another Sandeep Vanga Reddy film in the pipeline, this time starring Ranbir Kapoor. The producer of Kabir Singh, Murad Khetani revealed that it is going to be a gangster film, and the team is awaiting the final narration.

      Ranbir To Star In A Sandeep Vanga Reddy Gangster Film

      According to a report in Bangalore Mirror, Sandeep had shared the idea of the gangster film to both Murad and Ranbir, and the two had given a thumbs-up. Murad was quoted as saying, "The script is locked. Before the lockdown brought everything to a standstill, Sandeep was writing and looking to narrate it to the actors in May or June. He is in Hyderabad right now and once things get back to normal, the narrations will happen and we will proceed with the casting."

      Although it is rumoured that the film's title is 'Devil', Murad clarified that the title has not yet been locked. "There is no title yet. All I can say is that it is an intense gangster drama. I am waiting to hear the final narration," he said.

      The producer is currently busy with a number of projects, one of which is a horror-comedy starring Kiara Advani, Tabu and Kartik Aaryan. The other is a remake of the 2019, Tamil film Thadam, featuring Sidharth Malhotra.

      Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 19:02 [IST]
