Randeep Hooda Cares For The Opinion Of Only Two People: His Father And Naseeruddin Shah

Actor Randeep Hooda recently said that he cares for the opinions of only two people in his life. Those two people are his father, and the other one is Naseeruddin Shah. Apart from those two, and his own opinions on his work, he said that nothing else matters.

Speaking to India Today, Randeep said, "There are people whose opinions matter to me professionally. My father is one of them, Naseeruddin Shah is another person I listen to. And then I have an opinion about my work myself. So nothing beyond that really matters."

Randeep and Naseeruddin have worked together in theatre.

Recently, Randeep had taken to his Twitter handle to wish Naseeruddin Shah on his birthday, as the latter turned 70. Sharing a picture with Naseeruddin, Randeep had shared an interesting story about how his grandmother was convinced that the veteran actor was an awful man, after watching him in Mirch Masala.

Randeep continued to talk about how he deals with failure in his life. He wrote, "The worst thing people can do is take themselves too seriously. I used to do that a lot at one point in time, but I don't do that anymore. People say 'Yeh ho jayega toh main khush ho jaunga (I will be happy if this happens),' and honestly, I have also been in that state. But nahi yaar, abhi toh khush ho jao (now just let's be happy). Always remember that time changes, there was a time when I thought that my career was over and now I am doing Hollywood films. Aap bas apne aap se sacche rahiye aur woh cheez kijiye jisme aapko khushi mile. (You just need to stay true to yourself and do what makes you happy)."

Talking about work, Randeep was last seen in the Netflix film Extraction, starring alongside Chris Hemsworth.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: Anil Kapoor, Randeep Hooda And Others Wish The Actor