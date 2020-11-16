Randeep Hooda Congratulates Chris Hemsworth On Winning The People's Choice Award 2020

Randeep Hooda, made his terrific Hollywood debut in April 2020 with Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. The movie was directed by Sam Sam Hargrave and is a Russo Brothers' production. It became the most-watched film on OTT platforms. Hooda was highly appreciated for his action sequences with Chris.

Chris recently won THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020 at People's choice awards. Other than that, the movie received several nominations including; Best movie of 2020, Best Action movie 2020 and Male movie star 2020. Randeep just congratulated his co-star with a lovely message.

Earlier in October, Randeep had also urged his fans to vote for the movie and his beloved co-star.

Randeep is currently in Haryana, shooting for his next titled Unfair and Lovely with Ileana D'cruz. He will also be seen in Radhe starring Salman Khan, as the main antagonist.

