Randeep Hooda Requests For A Wildlife Photography Safari With Waheeda Rehman On Her Birthday!

Today, one of the legendary actors of the Indian Film Industry, Waheeda Rehman turns 82. An actor who has a legacy of stunning performances spanning over decades, Waheeda ja has inspired many. Social media platforms are abuzz with birthday wishes for her and many shared instances of how she became an integral part of their lives.

Randeep Hooda, who himself is a huge fan of Waheeda Rehman also took to twitter to wish her. Interestingly, just like Randeep, Waheeda ji is also an avid wild life enthusiast just like Hooda. And to mark her birthday, he had a very special wish.

"A rocking birthday to #WaheedaRehman ji .. by far my favourite 😍 got know of her love for the wild .. here's wishing for a wildlife photography safari with her 🙏🏽🤗 is someone listening," (sic) tweeted Randeep.

A rocking birthday to #WaheedaRehman ji .. by far my favourite 😍 got know of her love for the wild .. here’s wishing for a wildlife photography safari with her 🙏🏽🤗 is someone listening 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3cPlVG1s6T — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 3, 2020

It will be really interesting to see if that Safari happens. On the professional front, Randeep is shooting for Salman Khan's Radhe where he will play the main antagonist, and will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.