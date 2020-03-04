Randeep Hooda Is All Set To Tie The Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend Lin Laishram?

According to the latest media reports, Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram. The duo is said to be dating since 2016 and has been snapped together ever since on various occasions and industry events.

And now, the couple is planning on making it official as they are ready to take their relationship to the next level. A SpotBoyE report claims that Randeep is planning on introducing his girlfriend to his parents who reside in Haryana. He plans on getting married at the earliest.

For the uninitiated, Lin is a popular model and actress from Manipur. She also starred alongside Priyanka Chopra in Omung Kumar’s Mary Kom and since then been a part of several other films including Umrika (2015), Rangoon (2017), and Ava Maria (2020) to name a few. It must also be recollected that Lin has been the brand ambassador of a popular New York-based jewelry brand whilst also featuring in Kingfisher Calendar Girl.

In the meantime, Randeep Hooda is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Netflix’s upcoming film Extraction. The actor is currently busy working on Salman Khan’s Radhe The Most Wanted Bhai. He was last seen on screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

