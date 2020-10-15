Randeep Hooda On His Film Unfair & Lovely With Ileana D'Cruz: Making People Laugh Is Not Easy

Earlier, this year, it was announced that Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz will be teaming up for the first time for a social drama titled Unfair & Lovely. As the title suggests, the film is a rib-tickling comedy which revolves around the obsession with fair skin.

The Randeep-Ileana starrer is set in the backdrop of Haryana and chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by the Indian society against dark skin. Unfair & Lovely marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua who previously penned films like Saand Ki Aankh, Mubarakan and Firangi.

Randeep Hooda is excited to explore this new genre and was quoted as saying, "I think making people laugh is not easy and I've been captivated by the comedy genre for the longest time. Now that this amazing story has come along, I'm very excited to explore this new genre for myself. I got hooked on to this story from the first narration itself and can't wait to get started on this one. I am also equally excited for my first collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua."

His leading lady Ileana D'Cruz believes playing the character of Lovely is going to be a very different and unique experience for her. The actress was quoted as saying, "Essaying 'Lovely' is definitely going to be a very different and a unique experience for me and many people across all demographic would be able to relate to this character. What I love about the film is that its narrative isn't preachy; it's a funny story that will leave viewers smiling and laughing. The team at Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjuahave made sure this subject is treated with a lot of sensitivity however keeping it as humorous as possible."

Talking about the film, director Balwinder Singh Janjua further added, "I am overwhelmed and would like to thank Sony Pictures Films India for trusting my vision and giving me this opportunity. Unfair & Lovely is a rooted story based on our everyday life observations that reflect a reality of today's world in a hilarious manner and it gives me great pleasure to begin my directorial venture with this film."

Produced by Sony Pictures Film India, Unfair & Lovely will be shot in various locations across the country. The film is slated to release in 2021.

Randeep Hooda was last seen in the Netflix film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. On the other hand, Ileana played one of the female leads in Anees Bazmi's Pagalpanti.

