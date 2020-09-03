Randeep Hooda On Leg Surgery: Pain And Infection Got Worse While Shooting For Extraction

Randeep Hooda was recently hospitalized to undergo a leg surgery. The actor had injured his leg 12 years ago while playing polo and was operated on. He was supposed to get the plates and screws in his leg removed after a while, but circumstances didn't allow him to.

When Randeep was shooting for the Hollywood film Extraction last year, the pain and infection started to get worse and therefore had to be operated on again. Randeep thanked his well wishers who were concerned about him after news of his hospitalization surfaced.

Opening up about his leg surgery to Hindustan Times, Randeep said, "My leg is healing, there's no post operative complication. I'll be able to move around properly in a week's time. My dad (Ranbir Hooda), who's a doctor, was there during my operation and took care of everything."

Talking about how the injury first happened, Randeep explained, "My doctor, Chetan Unadkat has been taking care of me for long because I keep hurting myself. This right leg injury happened 12 years ago when I fell from my horse while playing a game of polo. The horse fell on my right leg and the lower part was badly damaged. It had to be operated on and plates and screws were put to fix the damage."

Randeep, who was supposed to get the plates and screws removed after a year, could not do so either because he was 'not getting time or the money' to get it done.

The pain began to worsen last year. "Infections and pain would happen now and then because I would end up hurting my right leg. Even while shooting for Radhe, I hurt my right knee. And then while shooting Extraction, where I did a few major action scenes, the infection got worse. The infection and pain recurred last month," he said.

Talking about work, Randeep will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash.

Meanwhile, Extraction released on Netflix recently. The action-thriller stars Chris Hemsworth Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripahti, David Harbour and others.

