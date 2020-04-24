Randeep Hooda Rejected Hollywood Roles Before Extraction: They Were Stereotypical, Ridiculed India

Randeep Hooda is making his Hollywood debut with Extraction, which is all set to release on Netflix today. The actor recently revealed that he had been offered plenty of franchise films earlier, but chose to decline them as they ridiculed India or were stereotypical.

Extraction, however, will set a new example for Indian actors, in the digital era. While we have seen Irrfan Khan and Anil Kapoor in big Hollywood releases earlier, Randeep will be seen in a pivotal role, with more to offer than someone who lives in a poverty-ridden country. While talking to India Today, Randeep said that he is looking forward to doing more work similar to Extraction. He also revealed being offered other film but, "I felt that the character was being ridiculed, or is a stereotypical portrayal of the subcontinent. So, I respectfully declined."

The Netflix release, Extraction, which is said to be high on action scenes, will see Randeep alongside Marvel Cinematic Universe's mighty Thor aka Chris Hemsworth. The film has been produced by Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame) and has been directed by Sam Hargrave, a stunt coordinator for several films in the MCU. When asked Randeep how different was it from working in Indian action films, he revealed, "In Indian movies, people don't pay too much attention to prepping for an action scene. They just turn-up on sets, and sometimes it's just about the star value."

He added that they had practised for weeks before shooting, attended workshops and "started with the basics of holding a gun, firing a bullet, throwing a punch. First, it was done individually and then it was Chris and I and then other actors. So the preparation work is what gives the scenes the spontaneity."

Talking about the names attached to the film, he revealed that he would have settled for a less meaty role, but," I was glad that this is what I was offered."

Extraction will release on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

