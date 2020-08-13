Randhir Kapoor On Daughter Kareena's Pregnancy: Taimur Needs A Brother Or Sister To Play With

Randhir Kapoor Is Delighted To Be A Grandfather Again

While speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena's actor-father Randhir Kapoor revealed that he is delighted to be grandfather again. The veteran actor told the tabloid, "I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or a sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it's a healthy, happy child."

Rhea Kapoor's Quirky Wish For Kareena

Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding producer took to her Instagram story to congratulate her and wrote, "Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan my lucky charm, veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of baby khan no 2? #rulebreakers #foreverheroine."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Post For Kareena

Bebo's cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a sweet post for the would-be mom on her Instagram story.

Saif-Kareena's Good News

In 2018, on Komal Nahta's chat show Starry Nights 2.0, when Kareena was asked about embracing motherhood for the second time, the actress had replied, ‘two years more'. Since then, rumours around Bebo's second pregnancy often surfaced on the internet. However, now, 'Saifeena' have finally confirmed the 'good news' and put all speculations to rest.