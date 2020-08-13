Randhir Kapoor On Daughter Kareena's Pregnancy: Taimur Needs A Brother Or Sister To Play With
Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan dropped a pleasant surprise when they announced the arrival of their second baby. After Bebo took to her Instagram page to wish Saif's first born, daughter Sara Ali Khan on her 25th birthday with a cute post, the couple shared the good news with an official statement.
Soon, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the would-be parents on social media. Just like fans, Kareena and Saif's near and dear ones too, are equally excited to welcome the new addition to the family.
Randhir Kapoor Is Delighted To Be A Grandfather Again
While speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena's actor-father Randhir Kapoor revealed that he is delighted to be grandfather again. The veteran actor told the tabloid, "I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or a sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it's a healthy, happy child."
Rhea Kapoor's Quirky Wish For Kareena
Kareena Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding producer took to her Instagram story to congratulate her and wrote, "Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan my lucky charm, veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of baby khan no 2? #rulebreakers #foreverheroine."
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Post For Kareena
Bebo's cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a sweet post for the would-be mom on her Instagram story.
Saif-Kareena's Good News
In 2018, on Komal Nahta's chat show Starry Nights 2.0, when Kareena was asked about embracing motherhood for the second time, the actress had replied, ‘two years more'. Since then, rumours around Bebo's second pregnancy often surfaced on the internet. However, now, 'Saifeena' have finally confirmed the 'good news' and put all speculations to rest.
Saif and Kareena welcomed their first-born, Taimur on December 20, 2016.
