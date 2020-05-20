Randhir Kapoor Reveals How The Family Has Been Dealing With Rishi Kapoor's Demise!

After battling leukemia for two years, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. His demise came as a huge shock for everyone, who were still trying to recuperate from the loss of another actor Irrfan Khan, who had passed away on April 29, 2020.

Twenty days after Rishi Kapoor's death, his actor-brother Randhir Kapoor recently told a leading daily that the family is trying to cope with the loss.

A Hindustan Times report quoted the Housefull 2 actor as saying, "God has been kind and the family is holding up well. We are taking one day at a time, but we all miss him every day. We shared a common bond over friends, family, food and films."

Randhir thanked everyone who stood by the family during this tough phase, and added, "People across the world showered their love on him. We have been flooded with condolence messages, and some have even shared their memories or their personal experiences with my brother. It is impossible to reply to all of them, but I'd like to thank everyone and just want to tell his fans to remember him for his movies, for his smile and undying spirit."

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor have been keeping the late actor's memories alive by sharing various throwback pictures on their respective social media pages. Last week, the Kapoor family had organized a close-knit prayer meet at Rishi Kapoor's Bandra residence.

Before his death, Rishi Kapoor was reportedly shooting for Hitesh Bhatia's directorial debut Sharmaji Namkeen. The film also stars Juhi Chawla. As per reports, the movie will now be completed using CGI, and will be released as a final tribute to the late actor.

