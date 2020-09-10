Rangeela: Ram Gopal Varma Says The Film Was Made To Capture Urmila Matondkar's Beauty

Ram Gopal Says He Will Never Retouch Rangeela And Satya

"Honestly speaking, in all the films that I made in my career and there are plenty of them, I feel I could not have made only Rangeela and Satya better than what they are. Rangeela and Satya were near perfect, so I don't think I would make them again," the filmmaker told PTI.

Rangeela Was An Ode To Urmila's Beauty, Says Ram Gopal Varma

The filmmaker said that Urmila worked in his Telugu film Gaayam, and he was mesmerised when he saw her dancing. "In fact, she is the main reason why I was inspired to make the film (Rangeela), it was to capture her beauty," said Ram Gopal Varma. The duo worked together in films like Daud, Satya, Mast, Jungle and Bhoot.

Aamir Khan's Character Munna Was Based On A Real-Life Character

"Aamir's character was based on a guy I knew in college. It's exactly his story, the way the film turned out to be. Aamir is a meticulous, methodical, actor and he takes his characters seriously, like what kind of clothes they should wear and what would be the accent. He worked with (actor-writer) Neeraj Vohra to work on the lines. Full credit to him for that," the filmmaker revealed to the news agency.

Ram Gopal Varma On Working With Jackie Shroff In Rangeela

The filmmaker said, "I don't think he even listens to the story. He just goes by some gut instinct. I used to think that he does not listen and when I was telling him the climax of the film, he was driving. He suddenly stopped the car and hugged me. It was his way of saying that he loved the ending."

Ram Gopal Varma Narrates An Interesting Story Behind The Film's Title

Ram Gopal Varma was quoted as saying," Aamir and I used to discuss the title a lot. I remember we were walking down the lobby of a hotel after the shoot and out of the blue I said Rangeela. I felt Aamir did not react, so I turned and saw that he had stopped and was looking at me. He said, 'What did you say?' I repeated the title. Aamir said, 'That's it, that's the title of the movie.'"

The filmmaker further revealed that they soon realized that the title was not unavailable since it was booked for a Mithun Chakraborty soon. Ram Gopal Varma said that he got in touch with that film's producer who was kind enough to give him the title.