Rangoli Chandel Feared The Media Will Claim Prithvi Is Kangana Ranaut’s Child, Says The Actor

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about her sister Rangoli Chandel's fears that people would think Prithvi is Kangana's child. This fear stemmed from some bizarre things that Kangana claims have been written about her and her sister. Rangoli thought that since her baby boy Prithvi resembled Kangana, the media would come up with a wild story about how he is actually Kangana's kid.

During a media interaction, Kangana said, "When my sister gave birth to her child, she sent me a few pictures and she is like, 'I want to post them.' I said, 'You're on the hospital bed and they have cut you open. Why do you want to post it?' She is like, 'Because tomorrow, they will say that this is not my child. Looking at the media, I am 100 per cent sure they will say this. Ek toh he is so white and like you, they will say isne yahaan transfer kar diya (you transferred him to me)."

Although she found Rangoli's thinking funny at first, the more she thought about it, the more likely it seemed that this could happen.

She attributed her and Rangoli's fear to previous experiences with the media. Kangana said that Rangoli was very affected when it was reported that Kangana had black curtains and walls in her house to perform black magic. Scandalized by this, Rangoli started inviting the media to Kangana's house to show that it is not true.

"She is like, 'Now, I will tweet everything. Everywhere you go, what you eat...' Because how can you go on every platform and be so defensive? Does that happen to anybody who is from the film industry? It does not. It's a very scary thing how outsiders are perceived," said Kangana.

Kangana's latest release Panga has received a thumbs-up from critics, but has had a slow start at the box office. The film by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari hit theatres today, January 24, 2020.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Launches Her Own Production House Named 'Manikarnika Films'

ALSO READ: Tejas: Kangana Ranaut To Play Air Force Pilot In Ronnie Screwvala's Next; Read Details Here