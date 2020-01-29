Rangoli Chandel Insults Karan Johar As He Praises Kangana Ranaut & Extends An Olive Branch To Her

It seems Rangoli Chandel has no chill! Kangana Ranaut's sister, who is known for speaking up for her sister and slamming Bollywood celebrities, slams Karan Johar after the director said that he would surely pick up his phone and call Kangana if she is needed for his film. Karan had said, "Whatever the problem, whatever may have been said on social media, is irrelevant to me. I'm a filmmaker and she's an artiste and no amount of personal bias should come in the way of that relationship. I believe in that and will stand by it."

After coming across his statement, Rangoli took to the micro-blogging site to slam Karan and tweeted, "Karan Johar ji keh toh aise rahe hain ki jaise phone karne pe Kangana aa jati hai, Bhai saab aapke aur mere chahne se kya hota hai, Kangana ko toh script chahiye hoti hai, kabhi hogi aapke paas uske layak script 😂😂😂🙏."

Rangoli went ahead and also took a jibe at Karan Johar's last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and tweeted, "L ast time Kangana saw KJO film ADHM, she was furious she told me cancer patient ki chemotherapy chal rahi hai phir bhi stalker creepy ladka jabardasti karta hai aur usse kehta hai, ab toh meri ho ja ab toh tujhe cancer hai...(contd)."

"Kangana was in shock for a long time, KJO ji agar aisi scripts lekar aaoge toh aapko Bhagwan bhi nahin bacha sakta, please Kangana se door raho, sabki bhalai isi mein hai 😁🙏," tweeted Rangoli.

Netizens are unhappy with Rangoli's nasty remarks at Karan and slammed her brutally. Here's how they reacted to her tweet..

Mahadev Sahoo @dev_is_urs2003: "Rangoli is the only reason panga flopped at box office...ish gutter ka dhakan jab tak khula rahega kangana ka career utna doobta rahega..used to he a huge kangana fan after queen until i found she has a foul mouthed sister as her manager."

Puja Agarwal ᴾᵃⁿᵍᵃᴵⁿᵀʰᵉᵃᵗʳᵉˢ🤴🏻@puja23pu: "This attitude is wrong Rangoli. I don't understand ru wellwisher of ur sister #KanganaRanaut or a snake,slowly biting her & she isn't aware of it.Enough of ur Karan drama now we'r bored of it. When will u let Kangana taste d success ?? Instead of thanking Karan u again started it."

Indian. @DhoniRohith7: "You will never change, you are responsible for bringing more negativity to kangana and her films, can't you appreciate what karan johar has said??"

Sandra Fernandes @sandyfernz: "Omg Rangoli just stop. I've never seen someone praise themselves (Kangana's team in this case) so much. U dont appreciate kind gestures and only see the negative in things. Arrogance is the beginning of one's downfall...remember that."

What's your thoughts on Rangoli's tweet?

(Social media posts are unedited.)