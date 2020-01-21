Rangoli Chandel Is Full Of Gratitude To Kangana Ranaut For Helping Her After Acid Attack

In a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut had opened up on how she did tacky films to be able to earn enough money for her sister Rangoli Chandel's treatment after she suffered an acid attack. Rangoli took to Twitter to show her gratitude to 'Chotu' Kangana in a heartfelt post, thanking her for everything that she did for her.

Rangoli tweeted in an emotional post, "I can never pay back what you did for me, at that tender age you were just 19 years old the horror of that accident even our parents couldn't take they used to see my face and just faint they left but you stood by my side washed my wounds, worked day and night to pay for my treatment, and then after years struggle when things got better you buried your face in my lap and cried .... I am glad you did cause strongest people most often forget to share their pain... thank you Chotu," (sic).

Rangoli had recently shared details of her acid attack, the name of her attacker and the circumstances in which the brutal incident happened. She was attacked in her PG after she refused a man named Avinash Sharma's proposal to marry.

In her interview, Kangana revealed that she accepted roles that she didn't want to do, did tacky films, and accepted guest appearances just to be able to pay for the best surgeons in the country to treat her sister. Rangoli had to undergo 54 surgeries.

On the work front, Kangana is all geared up for the release of Panga, a film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Co-starring Jassi Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi, it is scheduled to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

