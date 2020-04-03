‘What Fools’: Rangoli Chandel Mocks Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma & Others!

In her recent tweet, Kangana Ranaut's sister-turned-spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel took a massive dig at celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Shilpa Shetty, who had participated enthusiastically in WHO's 'Safe Hands' challenge. Later, the challenge was taken up by many celebrities to raise awareness among their fans over maintaining hygiene after the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India.

Priyanka Chopra's Father Banned Her From Wearing Tight Clothes As A Teen & Put Bars On Her Windows!

So, when netizen mocked celebrities for taking up 'Safe Hands' challenge and tweeted, "हाथ धोना भूल गया था.. फिर एक सेलिब्रिटी की हाथ धोने वाली वीडियो देखि.. अब मैं फिर से हाथ धोने लगा हूँ! इंसानियत आज भी ज़िंदा है", Rangoli was quick to react. She tweeted, "nice one!!! those celebrities videos are so lame teaching how to turn the tap on create lather from soap how to rub your hands and wash off the soap, ha ha what fools." (sic)

As expected, netizens were merely impressed with her dig at celebs, who were simply spreading awareness. Here's how they reacted to Rangoli's jibe..

Moony@m4munz: "Fans stars ko follow karte hai motivate hote hai. Hath dhone wali video se ek bhi motivate huwa ho to faida hai hi. Leki madam pakode banane wale photo video se kisko faida huwa?? Woh zyada dumb nahi tha?? Aur tali bajane wali video se kya gyan ka prakash phoot raha tha??"

Anugrah Tiwari @Anugrahtiwari2: "Kangana earns a lot according to u..millions with many properties then y only 25 lac contribution..dont mock other..khud ko dekho."

Anant @Anant75031131: "NO SPINE AT ALL ISN'T IT ? kab shant hongi aap @Rangoli_A .. jab. Log hazaaron ki tadaat mein marne lagenge? Kyu ab bhi zeher failaane se baaz nahi aati aap !!!"

We must say that Rangoli and controversy walk hand in hand!

(Social media posts are unedited.)