Rangoli Chandel's Old Photoshoot Goes Viral; Fan Says 'You Remind Me Of Parveen Babi'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is quite active on Twitter. With her explosive tweets and digs at the film industry, she keeps grabbing headlines every now and then. Rangoli also regularly posts pictures and shares updates about Kangana.

However, recently, she walked down the memory and shared some glimpses from her own, old photoshoot in which she was styled by the Queen actress.

Earlier, Rangoli had changed her Twitter display picture to a black and white photo. But her followers asked her to tell them more about the picture. So, later in the evening, she posted two more pictures from the same shoot.

In the snaps, Rangoli is seen donning a retro look in a yellow and black striped dress. She has styled her hair in thick bangs. Her caption for these photos read, "Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu (her son Prithviraj) was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting." (sic)

The netizens were quite impressed with her picture and showered her with compliments. A fan wrote, "Dono behen same to same woow amazing pic. Another comment read, "Subhan Allah! Good looks run in Ranauts genes. "Retro! You remind me of Parveen Babiji," wrote another follower. A netizen commented, 'Did someone ever tell you'd fit so well in the role of cleopatra... going by the looks. Esp the eyes and nose."

Humbled by all the compliments on her pictures, Rangoli wrote in another tweet, "You all are too kind, I am not used to so many compliments for my looks since my acid attack but this kind of appreciation motivates me to loose post pregnancy fat, thank you friends, immense gratitude." (sic)

Speaking about her sister Kangana, the actress will be next seen in actress-turned-politician Jayalalitha's biopic, Thalaivi. She is also a part of action-thriller Dhaakad.

