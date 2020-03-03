Rangoli Chandel Praises Kareena Kapoor Khan; Asks Alia Bhatt And Ananya Panday To Learn From Her

    For Quick Alerts
      Unlike most of the celebrities, Kareena Kapoor Khan has managed to be in the good books of Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel. Recently, while speaking to an entertainment portal, Kareena praised Kangana and Vidya Balan and said, "Actresses are braver now. Be it Kangana or Vidya, they are all taking different paths and relevant roles. It is such a good time for women in the movies."

      Soon after this statement of Kareena, Rangoli started boasting about the Good Newwz actress. However, at the same time, Rangoli made sure to take a sharp jibe at Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar.

      rangoli-chandel-praises-kareena-kapoor-khan-asks-alia-bhatt-ananya-panday-to-learn-from-her

      Rangoli wrote, "Appreciate Kareena ji for working with the likes of papa jo having good friendships with movie mafias yet she never demonised or ignored Kangana's contribution to cinema, says what she feels, true blue star, beta Alia Ananya and all papa Jo changu Magnus leant something from her."

      Alia Bhatt's Head Might Explode In Anger; Rangoli Chandel Insults Her In A Series Of Tweets

      While singing Kareena's praises, Rangoli further wrote, "She supported Kangana during Manikarnika also her first directorial, when Jhansi ki Rani came alive and delivered one of the highest grossers of last year,magar papa jo and bolly Islamic extremes did everything to destroy the film and not a word from them,respect for Kareena ji."

      Rangoli also revealed why she has been attacking Gully Boy constantly. She wrote, "The way you treat others get ready to be treated the same way, you gonna attack Manikarnika we will attack Gully Boy then don't cry humari pol khol di, give respect get respect, stop targeting Hindu martyrs films and give them their due, peace shall prevail."

      We must say Rangoli's hatred towards Alia and Karan knows no limits.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

