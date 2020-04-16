Rangoli Chandel Reacts To Her Twitter Account Suspension; Calls The Action ‘Biased’

Kangana Ranaut's sister-turned-spokesperson, Rangoli Chandel, is yet again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as her Twitter page has been suspended for spreading religious hatred. For the unversed, Rangoli had tweeted, "A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media , make these mullas+secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead...f****k the history they may call us Nazis who cares, life is more imp than fake image."

Twitter Suspends Rangoli Chandel's Account After Controversial Posts On Moradabad Stone Pelting

Her tweet didn't go well with many netizens including Farah Khan Ali and the latter demanded an action from Twitter as well as the Mumbai Police. She tweeted, "Arrest this woman immediately for spreading vicious hatred and calling for killings of A community @MumbaiPolice. Do also block this account @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for spreading religious hatred and fascism."

Post Farah's tweet, Rangoli's Twitter account got suspended and left the netizens into two thoughts. While some are lauding Farah, some are upset with Rangoli's account suspension.

Now, Rangoli has released her official statement on her Twitter controversy. She said, "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account."

She further added, "I was my sister's spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided."

It is yet to be seen whether Rangoli's Twitter account will be retrieved or not!

(Social media posts are unedited.)