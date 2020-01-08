    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rangoli Chandel Slams Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit; Calls It A Publicity Stunt!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      On Tuesday night, Deepika Padukone visited the Jawaharlal Nehru campus in Delhi to express her solidarity with the injured students who were attacked by a masked mob on Sunday. While many Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Pooja Bhatt lauded Deepika, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had a different take on it.

      kangana

      In a series of tweets, Rangoli slammed the Chhapaak actress alleged that it was her prerogative to promote her upcoming film. She also questioned if Deepika has ever taken a stand on any other issues in her next tweet and tagged Deepika's move as an act of publicity.

      Check out some of her tweets here.

      Earlier, Rangoli had posted a video of her sister Kangana Ranaut thanking Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar for making a film on acid attack survivors. She had tweeted, "The pain still lingers. Our family thanks team #chhapaak for a story that needs to be told!"

      Speaking about Chhapaak, the film directed by Meghna Gulzar is based on the life of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey as Deepika's love interest. The film is slated to lock horns with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on January 10, 2020.

      Film Fraternity And Netizens Lionize Deepika Padukone; Call Her A Real Hero For Visiting JNU

      JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh UNHAPPY With Deepika Padukone's Visit

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 14:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue