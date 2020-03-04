Rangoli Chandel Wants Kangana Ranaut And THESE Directors To Handle PM Narendra Modi’s Social Media

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel is known for being extremely outspoken and active on social media. Rangoli recently took to twitter to praise filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari whilst requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider them to handle his social media accounts on International Women’s Day (March 8). She also nominated sister Kangana Ranaut for the task.

Rangoli’s tweets come in the wake of the PM announcing that he will give control of his social media to a few selected women achievers this Sunday. It must also be recollected that Kangana’s sister, not so long ago, had slammed Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy for having swept the Filmfare awards. However, she has now heaped praises on the aforementioned women filmmakers for having managed to fight their way to the top in a male-dominated industry.

Rangoli wrote, “On a different note I want to nominate @ZoyaAkhtarOff @Ashwinyiyer @meghnagulzar and Kangana Ranaut for taking over @narendramodi ji’s handle on woman’s day, dear sir industry needs actresses but industry doesn’t need woman directors and writers.”

She went on to add, “These women have gone beyond their gender and except for Kangana who is a budding filmmaker others have emerged as successful filmmakers, they proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound ... they have incredible stories to share.” (sic)

“How they managed to conquer a field where few years ago women weren’t even allowed, you will be proud to know compared to the West we have more successful and mainstream women directors, they need encouragement sir, please consider at least one of them Regards”, she wrote in another tweet.

ALSO READ: Rangoli Chandel Praises Kareena Kapoor Khan; Asks Alia Bhatt And Ananya Panday To Learn From Her

ALSO READ: Did Rangoli Chandel Take A Dig At Shilpa Shetty Kundra Over Surrogacy?