Rani Mukerji And Karisma Kapoor Catch Up In London; Karan Johar Captures The Moment!

Taking out some time from their busy working schedule, most of our Bollywood celebrities are enjoying a fun-filled vacation abroad to ring in New Year. We already gave you a glimpse of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal chilling together last night in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Before this, Kareena and Saif were busy holidaying with Karisma Kapoor in Gstaad and the latter soon flew down to London where she bumped into Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra who are holidaying there. Soon, the trio caught up over a cup of tea and were joined by Karan Johar and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Karan Johar who is quite photo-savvy captured this get-together on camera where Karisma is seen posing with the Mardaani 2 actress. While Rani looks elegant in a white pullover with red pants, Karisma paints an uber cool picture in a grey high-neck sweater with blue denim jeans. The shades add more to the drama.

Karisma captioned the photo as, "Afternoon tea ☕️❤️ Thanks adi for participating behind the scenes😂Pic credit 📸 #adityachopra and @karanjohar."

In the second picture, the divas are joined by Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra while Aditya Chopra turns lensman for this amazing picture.

Speaking about work, Rani Mukerji's last release Mardaani 2 received a thumbs up from the critics and is faring well in theatres. She will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 where she is reuniting with Saif Ali Khan on the big screen after a long gap. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and newbie Sharvari.

