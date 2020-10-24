Rani Mukerji Reveals What She Misses The Most About Durga Puja Celebrations This Year Amid Pandemic

Rani Mukerji Says Durga Puja Celebrations Will Be A Low Key Affair This Year

The actress told the tabloid, "As it is a puja, we did not want to put a halt to it, so it is being done in a very low-key manner where only the main puja of Maa Durga is taking place, and anything else that happens around the puja, for instance, serving bhog, distribution of prasad and even the entertainment, which is an important cultural exchange program that happens during puja - all that has been cancelled. Looking at the pandemic situation, especially in Mumbai and Maharashtra, there will be only the puja of the Goddess."

She further revealed that the Mukherjee family's Durga Pandal wouldn't be open to the normal public the way it normally is every year.

Rani Mukerji Misses Seeing Her Family On Durga Puja This Year

She revealed, "I think what we are missing the most is the fact that once a year all the family members come together under one roof, but this year that is not going to happen. We also enjoy feeding so many people who come to visit our puja with our own hands. I think the poribeshon (serving food to everyone) is also something that I will miss and, of course, the bhog, which is something that we look forward to eating every year. I think there is so much that has happened this year that to let go of one year of celebration is the most sensible decision that the family and the puja committee members have taken. We look forward to doing it next year once everything is better."

Rani Mukerji On How She And Adira Will Be Celebrating Durga Puja

The actress revealed that she will be doing a small puja at home, as her Adira is still very young and she wants to keep the tradition alive. "I am going to do the Kanjak Puja on Ashtami, which I do every year. I have got new clothes made for my daughter, Adira, and I am sure that I will find a new sari for myself in my closet," she told the tabloid.

"If any committee or family member wants to watch the puja, they can do so from the safety of their homes, virtually. I join in during the aarti and pushpanjali. We also might have the whole family to do a video conference call so that we can say our ‘hellos' and wish each other Happy Pujo!" she further told the tabloid.