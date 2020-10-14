Rani Mukerji's Mehendi Co-Star Faraaz Khan Battles For Life In ICU

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who is best known for playing Rani Mukerji's husband in 1998 film Mehendi, is struggling for his life in the ICU after he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain. The actor has been admitted in a hospital in Bangalore and seeks Rs 25 lakhs for treatment. His friends and family are trying to raise funds for his treatment.

Reportedly, Faraaz had been suffering from cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year.

Faraaz Khan's Health Condition Has Worsened Faraaz Khan's younger brother Fahmaan told Times of India, "He had been suffering from cough and chest infection for nearly a year. Recently, his condition worsened and he was hospitalized. He was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram Hospital, where we found out that he had suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain and his condition worsened." Faraaz Khan's Vitals Have Been Fluctuating And He Is Still Unconscious Fahmaan further added, "Bhai has been on ventilator for the past five days and as per doctors, there are 50 % chances of his survival. While he is responding to treatment, he is still unconscious." Meanwhile, Faraaz's Family Is Seeking Financial Support For Treatment Through Fundraising "For further treatment, we need Rs 25 lakhs. Most of our savings has already been spent on the treatment and I have no idea what is going to happen or how we are going to manage the finances for his treatment. Due to the pandemic, everyone is going through a financial crisis, but we cannot lose hope and so, we are seeking support through fundraising," the actor's brother told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, actress Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter page and urged fans to contribute financial help to save Faraaz's life. Sharing the fundraiser link, the actress wrote, "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏"

Besides Mehendi, Faraaz also starred in films like Fareb, Prithvi amongst others.