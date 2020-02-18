Rani Mukerji And Saif Ali Khan's Bunty Aur Babli 2 To Release On June 26

Yash Raj Films' upcoming release, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to pay homage to the first film by keeping the same logo for the Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer sequel. Soaring in the nostalgia of the prequel, the makers revealed the logo of the film and also announced the release date as June 26, 2020.

Yash Raj Films shared the news through its social media profile and wrote, They'll con you when you least expect it! #BuntyAurBabli2 in cinemas on 26th June, 2020." The film is set to bring back Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji together on screen once again.

Varun V. Sharma who is directing the sequel in a statement talked about the film's logo and said, "For whole of India, Bunty Aur Babli is and will always be part of cinema that we watched while growing up. It is truly a much loved film and has huge nostalgia value attached to it.

When we were designing the logo of Bunty Aur Babli 2, we were certain that we will keep the original logo as it pays perfect homage to the first film that is part of India's pop culture history. I'm guessing this move will be much loved by cine-lovers as it evokes a big sense of nostalgia,"

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will introduce new talented like Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari who was seen in The Forgotten Army Amazon web series directed by Kabir Khan.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF's biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

