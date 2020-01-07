What Is Keeping Rani Mukerji Relevant Despite Being Unavailable On Social Media?

Rani Mukerji, who is currently basking in the success of her recent release, Mardaani 2 said that her fans have kept her relevant even though she is unavailable on social media.

While expressing her happiness over the success of Mardaani 2, Rani said, "More than pressure, it's a relief because as actors, we strive for people's reaction, their adulation, love and faith. In my case, my fans have kept me relevant even though I'm not on social media, which is essential these days. So, if I still have a fan following that means I've probably earned it through my work."

Rani further added that she feels blessed and the excitement of her fans towards her work has always been a positive critic in her life. She said that she has always charged to do better with each film of hers as she does not want to disappoint her fans.

In the same interview, Rani also asserted that even though people misunderstand her sometimes, she would continue to call a spade, a spade. The Black actress said, "As long as I'm making sense to some people it's good enough. You don't have to become miss congeniality and make everyone happy."

"You've to understand that sometimes there is a certain belief that I live by. I'm open to criticism and advice that I should accept, follow. I believe in my position when people ask me questions, I've to answer them. They ask for advice too... And I give my point of view more than often," concluded Rani.