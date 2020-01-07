    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      What Is Keeping Rani Mukerji Relevant Despite Being Unavailable On Social Media?

      By
      |

      Rani Mukerji, who is currently basking in the success of her recent release, Mardaani 2 said that her fans have kept her relevant even though she is unavailable on social media.

      While expressing her happiness over the success of Mardaani 2, Rani said, "More than pressure, it's a relief because as actors, we strive for people's reaction, their adulation, love and faith. In my case, my fans have kept me relevant even though I'm not on social media, which is essential these days. So, if I still have a fan following that means I've probably earned it through my work."

      rani-mukerji-says-her-fans-have-kept-her-relevant

      Rani further added that she feels blessed and the excitement of her fans towards her work has always been a positive critic in her life. She said that she has always charged to do better with each film of hers as she does not want to disappoint her fans.

      Rani Mukerji And Karisma Kapoor Catch Up In London; Karan Johar Captures The Moment!

      In the same interview, Rani also asserted that even though people misunderstand her sometimes, she would continue to call a spade, a spade. The Black actress said, "As long as I'm making sense to some people it's good enough. You don't have to become miss congeniality and make everyone happy."

      "You've to understand that sometimes there is a certain belief that I live by. I'm open to criticism and advice that I should accept, follow. I believe in my position when people ask me questions, I've to answer them. They ask for advice too... And I give my point of view more than often," concluded Rani.

      Read more about: rani mukerji mardaani 2
      Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 23:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue