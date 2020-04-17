Rajinikanth's Darbar Hindi Version Registers Record TRP Ratings For Its Telecast On TV Amid Lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, many leading entertainment channels have been broadcasting re-runs of iconic old TV shows and popular movies to keep the audience entertained during this time of crisis.

On the similar lines, Star Gold recently aired the Hindi version of Rajinikanth-Nayanthara's action-thriller Darbar. The film garnered record-breaking numbers for its telecast on television (3780 impressions). This was followed by KGF Chapter 1 on Sony Max (2345 impressions) and Salman Khan's Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar on B4U Kadak (2252 impressions). The world television premiere of Jurassic World garnered 2233 impressions, followed by Venkatesh's Chori Mera Kaam on B4U Kadak (2146 impressions).

Speaking about the Hindi version of Darbar, the film had failed to work at the box office when it released in theatres. A Deccan Herald report had quoted trade analyst Joginder Tuteja as saying, "Darbar is a complete washout in Hindi. The makers did not promote it well and there was no buzz around the movie. The film had the potential to do well as it has a pan-India title and features Suniel Shetty (as the villain)."

The Hindi version of this Rajinikanth-starrer had collected a lifetime box office collection of Rs. 3.81 crore.

Post the film's release, Darbar had stirred a controversy when the distributors decided to go on a hunger strike if losses made by the movie are not compensated. Later, it was reported that Rajinikanth had reduced his remuneration by almost 50 percent to compensate the distributors for their loss. Despite being released in about 4000 screens all over the world, the AR Murugadoss directorial was a box office failure.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Darbar revolves around a police officer (Rajinikanth) who is on a chase to hunt down a dreaded gangster to fulfill his own secret agenda. The film also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and others.

