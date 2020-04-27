Ranveer Singh's '83 To Have Direct-To-Web Release Amid Lockdown? Makers Reveal The Truth!

Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Ranveer Singh's sports film '83 is one of the Bollywood films, that has been hit by the nationwide lockdown. With the current crisis across the world, the fate of many ready-to-release films remain undecided. Meanwhile, recently, there were rumours doing the rounds that the makers of '83 might release their film directly on the OTT platform.

There were strong whispers that an OTT platform had offered the makers a staggering Rs 143 crore. However, in a recent interaction with PTI, Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar clarified that they were not looking in that direction for at least for six months.

He was quoted as saying by the news agency, "There is no truth in this. As producers and even the director we all are on the same page that we want to wait for theatrical release for next few months. We will first complete the film then we will wait. If six or nine months down the line the situation becomes much worse we will take a call at that time. There is no hurry."

He added, "Everybody has shown interest in this project but we are not engaging in any discussion for a straight to digital release currently. We will wait for next four to six months before taking any further call."

Shibashish also revealed that the VFX and post production work of '83 is still pending.

The Ranveer Singh starrer was slated to hit the big screens on April 10. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers postponed the release date indefinitely. The actor had taken to his Instagram page to share this news and written, "'83 is not just our film but the entire nation's film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon!"

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is based on India's historic 1983 World Cup win and has an ensemble star cast.

