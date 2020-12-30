Ranveer Singh Chills With Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor In Jaipur; Picture Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh Catches Up With Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of herself chilling with son Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh at a bonfire party. No prizes for guessing that the Cirkus actor and his wife Deepika had caught up with the Kapoors in Jaipur. However, Ranveer and Ranbir's respective lady loves, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt seem to be missing from the picture.

Neetu Kapoor Strikes A Pose With Daughter Riddhima

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress took to her Instagram story to share another picture in which she and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are all smiles for the camera. She captioned the picture as, "Start of New Year."

Wedding Bells For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?

After this picture went viral, fans started speculating that Ranbir and Alia are in Jaipur for a sneaky getaway wedding. The fact that Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt are also in the Pink City (their Instagram stories dropped a hint), have added more fuel to these rumours.

In a recent interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had revealed that had it not been for the novel Coronavirus pandemic, he and Alia may have been married by now. "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," the actor had said in the interview.