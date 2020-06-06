Ranveer Singh Gets Scolded By Deepika Padukone For Chatting Loudly With Ayushmann Khurrana!

Ranveer Singh-Ayushmann Khurrana's Lively Banter

During the Instagram live session, Ayushmann pulled Ranveer's leg by telling him, 'Thank God you are wearing clothes'. To this, the actor replied, 'I just woke up, I can't be live and all yaar.' When Ranveer showed off his long hair, Ayushmann too removed his cap and flaunted his hairstyle.

Ranveer-Ayushmann's Banter Gets Cut Short Because Of This Reason

Just when the chat was getting interesting, Ranveer suddenly looked away from the camera and got a little nervous. Then, he confessed that it was Deepika Padukone who was getting irritated with their loud banter.

Here's Why Deepika Padukone Got Angry At Ranveer Singh

Ranveer told Ayushmann, "OK bye bye bye. Bhabhi daant rahi hain, kehrai hai main zoom call karrai hu, chilla mat (Your sister-in-law is scolding me. She is saying I am on a Zoom chat, don't speak so loud)."

We Love Ranveer-Ayushmann's Camaraderie!

Before Ranveer quitted the chat, Ayushmann bid him goodbye, and said, "I love you and I miss you." To this, Ranveer replied by saying, "I love you Ayush," and promptly left the conversation. Ayushmann then told his fans, "And he has left because bhabhi daant rahi hain usse (sister-in-law is scolding him)."