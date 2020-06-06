Ranveer Singh Gets Scolded By Deepika Padukone For Chatting Loudly With Ayushmann Khurrana!
Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana conducted a live session on his Instagram page. Fans were in for a treat, when Ranveer Singh joined the Dream Girl actor's Instagram live. Initially, Ranveer who had just woken up from his day-nap seemed a bit lost as he joined the session. But, soon the two actors were seen chatting and laughing loudly.
While the fans were enjoying their banter, Ranveer's actress-wife Deepika Padukone lost her cool at him. Want to know why the Padmaavat star got upset with her hubby? Scroll down to know the reason.
Ranveer Singh-Ayushmann Khurrana's Lively Banter
During the Instagram live session, Ayushmann pulled Ranveer's leg by telling him, 'Thank God you are wearing clothes'. To this, the actor replied, 'I just woke up, I can't be live and all yaar.' When Ranveer showed off his long hair, Ayushmann too removed his cap and flaunted his hairstyle.
Ranveer-Ayushmann's Banter Gets Cut Short Because Of This Reason
Just when the chat was getting interesting, Ranveer suddenly looked away from the camera and got a little nervous. Then, he confessed that it was Deepika Padukone who was getting irritated with their loud banter.
Here's Why Deepika Padukone Got Angry At Ranveer Singh
Ranveer told Ayushmann, "OK bye bye bye. Bhabhi daant rahi hain, kehrai hai main zoom call karrai hu, chilla mat (Your sister-in-law is scolding me. She is saying I am on a Zoom chat, don't speak so loud)."
We Love Ranveer-Ayushmann's Camaraderie!
Before Ranveer quitted the chat, Ayushmann bid him goodbye, and said, "I love you and I miss you." To this, Ranveer replied by saying, "I love you Ayush," and promptly left the conversation. Ayushmann then told his fans, "And he has left because bhabhi daant rahi hain usse (sister-in-law is scolding him)."
Well, we must say Ranveer Singh dropped some solid hubby goals! We wonder what he did to cheer up Deepika's mood post his 'mistake'.
