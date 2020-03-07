Ranveer Singh's Recreation Of The Iconic '83 World Cup Lifting Moment Brings Back Memories!

The excitement around Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 is building up with each passing day. The Kabir Khan directorial is being hailed as the biggest sports film of the year.

To add more to our anticipation, today, the makers shared the iconic visual of Ranveer Singh, who portrays the iconic character of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, lifting the glorious world cup trophy. His uncanny resemblance to the real-life captain makes the still even more intriguing.

The official Twitter page of Reliance entertainment shared the recreated visual of the iconic moment, "We bet you all are waiting to witness this iconic moment on the big screen. #Thisis83 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @_KaProductions @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany"

In 1983, the Indian Cricket Team won the Cricket World Cup in England. This was the first time ever that any team apart from the West Indies ever won the World Cup. Also, it was the first time ever, that an Indian team won any prestigious tournament.

Recently, the real and reel squad of '83 visited Chennai alongside ace director Kabir Khan and the sports extravaganza unfolded there with the official first look launch that took place. From travelling in a bus with "Kapil's devils" written all over it to dancing their hearts out amidst confetti, the event in Chennai was a blockbuster.

This poster definitely brings a smile to each one of our faces and Ranveer Singh acing the look already has gotten us all rooting for the reel-life '83 squad, as they recreate the glorious moment on-screen.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83 is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Saqib Saleem Opens Up About His '83 Co-star Ranveer Singh: 'He Comes To You With Open Arms'

'83: Ranveer Singh Shares Deepika Padukone's Look As Romi Dev Aka 'The Heart Of The Hurricane'