Ranveer Singh Rents An Apartment For Rs. 7.25 Lakh Per Month In Deepika Padukone’s Building

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film industry. They tied the knot in November last year, but have been dropping couple goals from long before that.

As per a recent report, Ranveer rents a flat in the Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai city. It is the same building in which Deepika owns a 4BHK flat.

According to Indian Express, Ranveer has rented the flat for three years, a 4BHK, same as Deepika. The rent for Ranveer's flat is Rs. 7.25 lakh per month for the first two years, and Rs. 7.97 lakh for the last year.

Deepika purchased her flat, which is on the 26th floor of the 33-storey building, for Rs. 16 crores in 2010.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika both have exciting releases coming up. Deepika will be starring as an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The story of Chhapaak is inspired by real life survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Ranveer on the other hand, will next be seen in '83, directed by Kabir Khan. He will be essying the role of Kapil Dev, in the movie which is about India's World Cup win in 1983. Deepika also has a part in the film, as she will be playing Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. '83 is set for release on April 10, 2020.

