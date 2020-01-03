    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ranveer Singh Rents An Apartment For Rs. 7.25 Lakh Per Month In Deepika Padukone’s Building

      By
      |

      Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film industry. They tied the knot in November last year, but have been dropping couple goals from long before that.

      As per a recent report, Ranveer rents a flat in the Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai city. It is the same building in which Deepika owns a 4BHK flat.

      Ranveer Singh Rents Flat In Deepika Padukone’s Building

      According to Indian Express, Ranveer has rented the flat for three years, a 4BHK, same as Deepika. The rent for Ranveer's flat is Rs. 7.25 lakh per month for the first two years, and Rs. 7.97 lakh for the last year.

      Deepika purchased her flat, which is on the 26th floor of the 33-storey building, for Rs. 16 crores in 2010.

      On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika both have exciting releases coming up. Deepika will be starring as an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The story of Chhapaak is inspired by real life survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

      Ranveer on the other hand, will next be seen in '83, directed by Kabir Khan. He will be essying the role of Kapil Dev, in the movie which is about India's World Cup win in 1983. Deepika also has a part in the film, as she will be playing Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. '83 is set for release on April 10, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Sometimes Steals From Ranveer Singh's Pockets; 'Like Any Other Wife,' She Says

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Wants To Do A Young & Fresh Film With Ranveer Singh; Tired Of Doing Period Dramas!

      Read more about: ranveer singh deepika padukone
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue