Ranveer Singh Resumes Work, Returns To Sets After Five Months

Ranveer Singh has resumed work! The superstar was spotted in a suburban studio for an advertisement shoot and we have managed to get an exclusive image of Ranveer walking into the set. The actor has, thus, returned to the sets after 5 months and his decision will surely boost the morale of the industry that is looking to restart business.

"The pandemic is here to stay and the industry will have to restart. It's heartening to see a superstar like Ranveer stepping out to shoot in a studio environment. His decision will certainly bring positivity and help change the sentiment of the industry which has been shattered due to COVID-19. We need the superstars to come out and shoot because they can help business to return to normalcy. Ranveer is one of the first superstars to make this move and he has made a really good decision," says a trade source.

The source further says, "The industry is slowly starting itself and it is committed to making the shooting environment as safe as possible for the superstars to shoot in. Stars like Ranveer shooting in the pandemic means he wants to contribute to the industry. New film shoots needs to begin too and seeing Ranveer in the open is a positive signal to the producers that our stars are keen to help the business. This is a good sign."

Ranveer Singh Reveals Deepika Padukone's Ruthless Side On The Badminton Court